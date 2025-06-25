12 Inch Stainless Steel Rain Shower Head With Filter - High Pressure, 5-Stage Filtration For Hard Water
12 Inch Stainless Steel Rain Shower Head With Filter - High Pressure, 5-Stage Filtration For Hard Water
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12 Inch Stainless Steel Rain Shower Head With Filter - High Pressure, 5-Stage Filtration For Hard Water

4.6 stars out of 12 reviews
(4.6)|
56 ratings

About this item

Transform your shower into a spa-like retreat with this large 12-inch square rain shower head.

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10 inch High Pressure Filtered Shower Head *ONLY $23.09!* ➡️ //products/10 inch high pressure filtered shower head

$ 13.00
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4.6 out of 5 stars
stars56 ratings12 reviews
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