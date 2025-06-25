Transform your shower into a spa-like retreat with this large 12-inch square rain shower head.

Made from rust-resistant 304 stainless steel, it's built to last.

The real star is the built-in 5-stage filter that reduces chlorine, heavy metals, and impurities, leaving your skin and hair feeling better, especially if you have hard water.

Despite its size, it's designed to boost water pressure, and the anti-clog silicone jets make cleaning lime scale a breeze.

Installs in minutes with a standard G1/2\ connection, no tools needed.

Enjoy a wide, luxurious downpour that covers your whole body.

Upgrade your bathroom experience with this stylish and functional shower head.