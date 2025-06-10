Oryx 3-Step Aluminium Step Ladder For Home - Lightweight, Non-Slip, Foldable Safety Ladder
About this item
Reach those high shelves or change a lightbulb safely with this sturdy yet lightweight Oryx 3-step ladder.
Made from durable aluminium, it's strong enough to support you but easy to move around the house.
The platform and steps have a reinforced internal structure and anti-slip points/texturing to keep you and your items secure.
Each step has slotted rungs to prevent your feet from slipping, and there's a helpful handrail at the top for extra stability.
It folds flat for compact storage in a closet or behind a door.
With a height of about 61 cm from the base to the top step, it's perfect for everyday indoor tasks like accessing cabinets, cleaning, or decorating.
Designed for home use (not heavy-duty industrial work), it's a reliable and affordable helper for any household.
Safety and convenience all in one.
- Free shipping
- Free 30-day returns
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