Reach those high shelves or change a lightbulb safely with this sturdy yet lightweight Oryx 3-step ladder.

Made from durable aluminium, it's strong enough to support you but easy to move around the house.

The platform and steps have a reinforced internal structure and anti-slip points/texturing to keep you and your items secure.

Each step has slotted rungs to prevent your feet from slipping, and there's a helpful handrail at the top for extra stability.

It folds flat for compact storage in a closet or behind a door.

With a height of about 61 cm from the base to the top step, it's perfect for everyday indoor tasks like accessing cabinets, cleaning, or decorating.

Designed for home use (not heavy-duty industrial work), it's a reliable and affordable helper for any household.

Safety and convenience all in one.