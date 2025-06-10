Oryx 3-Step Aluminium Step Ladder For Home - Lightweight, Non-Slip, Foldable Safety Ladder
Oryx 3-Step Aluminium Step Ladder For Home - Lightweight, Non-Slip, Foldable Safety Ladder
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Oryx 3-Step Aluminium Step Ladder For Home - Lightweight, Non-Slip, Foldable Safety Ladder

4 stars out of 8 reviews
(4)|
32 ratings

About this item

Reach those high shelves or change a lightbulb safely with this sturdy yet lightweight Oryx 3-step ladder.

ORYX Aluminum Step Ladder 3 tread

Made from durable aluminium, it's strong enough to support you but easy to move around the house.

The platform and steps have a reinforced internal structure and anti-slip points/texturing to keep you and your items secure.

Each step has slotted rungs to prevent your feet from slipping, and there's a helpful handrail at the top for extra stability.

It folds flat for compact storage in a closet or behind a door.

Oryx Aluminum Ladder 3 Steps Domestic

With a height of about 61 cm from the base to the top step, it's perfect for everyday indoor tasks like accessing cabinets, cleaning, or decorating.

INDALEX 3ft (0.9m) Domestic Aluminium 100KG Slimline Stepladder

Designed for home use (not heavy-duty industrial work), it's a reliable and affordable helper for any household.

Orange Folding Aluminium Three Step Ladder, 3, Three Steps at ₹ 1000

Safety and convenience all in one.

3 Step - Aluminum - Step Ladders - The Home Depot

$ 27.75
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4 out of 5 stars
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