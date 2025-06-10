Upgrade your engine’s fuel system with this tough 20ft AN6 braided hose kit.

Made from double stainless steel braiding and CPE synthetic rubber, this hose can handle fuel, oil, coolant, and even alcohol—perfect for race cars, bikes, or marine use.

It comes with 10 swivel fittings: 4 straight, two 45-degree, two 90-degree, and two 180-degree ends, all made from durable T7 aluminum alloy.

With a working temp range from -40°F to 350°F and a pressure rating of 1500 PSI, this hose is built to last in extreme conditions.

It's corrosion-resistant, flame-retardant, and designed for performance.

Fair warning: no instructions included, so we recommend pro installation.

Also note this kit isn’t for sale in California or New York.

Whether you're building a track monster or just want reliable fuel lines, this kit has you covered with premium materials and a complete fitting set.