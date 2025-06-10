20ft AN6 Braided Fuel Line Hose Kit - Stainless Steel & Nylon, Includes 10 Fittings For Oil, Gas, Coolant
20ft AN6 Braided Fuel Line Hose Kit - Stainless Steel & Nylon, Includes 10 Fittings For Oil, Gas, Coolant
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20ft AN6 Braided Fuel Line Hose Kit - Stainless Steel & Nylon, Includes 10 Fittings For Oil, Gas, Coolant

4 stars out of 3 reviews
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12 ratings

About this item

Upgrade your engine’s fuel system with this tough 20ft AN6 braided hose kit.

6AN 10FT Fuel Line Hose Kit Nylon Stainless Steel Braided Oil Hose Fittings CPE

Made from double stainless steel braiding and CPE synthetic rubber, this hose can handle fuel, oil, coolant, and even alcohol—perfect for race cars, bikes, or marine use.

20FT Fuel Line 6AN 3/8 Universal Premium Braided Fuel Hose CPE Oil Gas

It comes with 10 swivel fittings: 4 straight, two 45-degree, two 90-degree, and two 180-degree ends, all made from durable T7 aluminum alloy.

With a working temp range from -40°F to 350°F and a pressure rating of 1500 PSI, this hose is built to last in extreme conditions.

6AN 8AN 10AN 10-20FT CPE Braided Nylon Fuel Line Kit Hose Fitting and wrench

It's corrosion-resistant, flame-retardant, and designed for performance.

6AN 20FT Fuel Line Hose Kit Nylon Stainless Steel Braided Oil Hose Fittings AN6

Fair warning: no instructions included, so we recommend pro installation.

20FT 6AN 3/8 Braided Stainless Steel CPE Fuel Line Hose with 10PC Swivel Fitting Hose Ends Adapter Kit

Also note this kit isn’t for sale in California or New York.

20FT Fuel Line 6AN 3/8 Universal Premium Braided Fuel Hose

Whether you're building a track monster or just want reliable fuel lines, this kit has you covered with premium materials and a complete fitting set.

AN Fuel Line Kit 20 Ft 6AN 3/8 Universal Premium Braided Oil Fuel Line Hose CPE Oil Gas Stainless Steel Nylon Filler Feed Hose W/ 10PCS AN6 Hose End Fitting Adapter Universal

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